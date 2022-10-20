Ovielee Naomi Eisom, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. Graveside service was held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Morris Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by her parents, Jamarcus and Brenda Osborn Eisom.
