Reverend James H. Hawkins, Jr., 87, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Decatur. A private graveside service was held with Reverend Marcus Lipscomb and Reverend Shane Williams officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Reverend James H. Hawkins, Jr., 87, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Decatur. A private graveside service was held with Reverend Marcus Lipscomb and Reverend Shane Williams officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.