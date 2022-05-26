William Mark Hill, 47, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home. The funeral service was Friday, May 20, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Kelso officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Garden.
