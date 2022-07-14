Jennie Diane McLemore, 65, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Marvin Huckaba officiating. Burial will be at West Lawrence Memorial Gardens in Town Creek.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Lawrence County Signature School is something different
- Alabama adjusts required score on teacher certification test
- Editorial Roundup: Alabama
- Play it Forward Golf Tournament benefit is happening in Moulton Aug. 6
- Lawrence Extension brings Dementia Basics lecture & virtual tour to Moulton
- Alabama’s back-to-school Tax Free Weekend starts Friday
- Area residents continue to show support for recovering police chief Cruise-in benefit for Dennis Sharp happening in Courtland Aug. 27
- 2 Lawrence 4-H students chosen to serve as Alabama ambassadors
Most Popular
Articles
- The Moulton Advertiser All-County baseball team
- Roaring on the Fairgrounds tractor pull coming to Moulton July 16
- Garner, Reed help lead East Lawrence to successful season
- Lawrence County Signature School is something different
- Colby Michael Sutton, MOULTON
- A wall of living art; the Culbert’s amazing hydrangea garden
- Moulton Lions Club to host tractor pull July 16
- Injured Courtland police chief out of ICU
- 2 dead in murder-suicide in Town Creek
- Town Creek man, woman arrested on drug charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.