Jennie Diane McLemore, 65, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Visitation will be from  6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Marvin Huckaba officiating. Burial will be at West Lawrence Memorial Gardens in Town Creek.