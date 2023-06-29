Richard L. “Ricky” Lanier, 63, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023. A Memorial service will be held Thursday June 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Bazzell Lanier.
