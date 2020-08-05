A Celebration of Life for Sadie Anderton Terry, 90, of Moulton, Alabama who passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home with her nephew Brex Anderton doing the eulogy and her nephew Dr. Tommy Bolan officiating.
Mrs. Terry is survived by her son, Randy Terry (Betty); and daughter, Patsy Alford; one brother, Carol Anderton (Carmean); one sister, Jo Sibley Hawkins (Bill); three grandsons, Scott Terry, Shannon Terry (Penny) and Josh B. Terry (Alison); eight great grandchildren, Tripp Terry, Tamra Mason (Bruce), Alora Terry, Ivey-Blake Terry, Briar Terry, Hayden Addison, Randi Terry, Marlie Terry; three great great grandchildren, Tinlee Parker, Kyler Mason and Espn-Grace Terry.
Mrs. Terry was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Terry; her parents, Sherman and Etta Anderton; her brothers, Cecil, Gitch, Leon and Wayne; one sister, Inas McCain and son-n-law Richard Alford.
There will not be a visitation. At the conclusion of the service an open-casket viewing will be for those who wish to view as they are leaving the building.
Pallbearers will be Scott Terry, Shannon Terry, Josh Terry, Hayden Addison, Jeff Terry, and Briar Terry. Honorary pallbearers will be the Anderton nephews.
