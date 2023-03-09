Bobby Ray Clark, 57, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home with Bro. Clyde Hill and Rev. Greg Standridge officiating. Burial was in Milligan-Hill Cemetery.
Bobby Ray Clark, 57, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home with Bro. Clyde Hill and Rev. Greg Standridge officiating. Burial was in Milligan-Hill Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.