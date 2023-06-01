Carol Michelle (Clark) Radford, 55, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her residence. Funeral was Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her loving husband, Keith Radford.
