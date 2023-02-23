Lee Ella Randolph, 93, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Graveside service was held Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Michael Jackson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
