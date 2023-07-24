Anna Sue Farley, ARARAT COMMUNITY

Graveside services for Anna Sue Farley, age 101, of the Ararat community were held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 24, 2023, at Marvin Cemetery with Reverend Robert Pearce officiating.
Ms. Farley was born October 29, 1921, in Moulton, AL to Walter and Minnie Lou Farley. She passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023.
With her great sense of humor, Sue was a joy to be around. She was a child at heart and loved adventures like going with her family to Disneyland, still riding the rides at the age of 70. She also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, and reading especially her Bible. She loved and lived to serve God and next to Him nothing meant more to her than her family.
She is survived by her special niece, nephew and caregivers, Jacqualyne and Mark Gibson of Ararat, AL; special niece, Donna Sue Terry of Talladega, AL; special great nieces and nephew, Celeste Cottingham (Donnie) of Trinity, AL, Angela Terry of Grove Hill, AL, Sharron Moore (Josh) of Grove Hill, AL, and Phillip Roy Terry (Edith) of Northport, AL; eight special great-great nieces and nephews; sixteen special great-great-great nieces and nephews; and many, many more relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Simon Farley; mother, Minnie Lou Montgomery Farley; brothers, Elbert Farley, Eugene Farley, Edwin Farley, and Edward Farley; sisters, Edna Farley Reeves and Elrea Farley Hawkins; special nephew, Roy Don Terry; and special great-great niece, Erica Celeste Terry.
Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.phillips-funeral-home.com. Arrangements provided by Phillips Funeral Home, 116 West Main Street, Gilbertown, AL 36908.
