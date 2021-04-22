Linda Sue Holland, 75, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Brad Rikard officiating. Burial was in Hames-Clardy Cemetery.
