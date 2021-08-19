Bridget Melson Wynn, 42, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Friday, August 13, 2021, at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Holland officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
