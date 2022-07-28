Carlton Hutto, 71, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his residence. Funeral was Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Lavanul Sherrill officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
