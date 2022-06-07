Virginia Heaton Terry, 86, of Mt. Hope passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 at her residence. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Rock Springs Presbyterian Church in Mt. Hope, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Rock Springs Presbyterian Church with Chaplain Gary Lovette officiating. Burial will be in Rock Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Virginia was born December 22, 1935 in Mt. Hope to Walter Grady Smith and Addie Virginia Smith. She was a life-time member of Rock Springs Presbyterian Church. Ms. Terry’s greatest joy in her life was being a grandmother not just to her own, but her daycare kids she took care of as well.
Survivors include her son, Steven W. Heaton (Sarah) of Moulton; one daughter, Cindy H. Flannagan (Clayton) of Mt. Hope; five grandchildren, Tyler Heaton, Eddie Heaton, Larkin Heaton (Renea), Nikki F. Wright (Randy), and Haley F. Melton (John); six great-grandchildren, Ryder Heaton, Lucas and Gentry Wright, Jaci Gist, Janson Melton, and Jacob Melton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Earnest W.L. Heaton, and Luchion Terry; and brother and sister-in-law Horace and Helen Smith.
Pallbearers will be Randy Wright, Lucas Wright, Tyler Heaton, Eddie Heaton, Larkin Heaton, and John Melton.
The family extends special thanks to her caretaker Kaye Hallmark and Kindred Hospice.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented