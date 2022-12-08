Barbara Gail West, 81, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Keller Landing. Funeral was Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Scotty Letson officiating.
She was the wife of the late Robert West.
