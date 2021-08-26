Margaret Gillespie, 89, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at NHC. Graveside service was held Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Rev. Marvin Gillespie and Rev. Wendell Bennett officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
