Leoma June Lowery, 91, of Town Creek, Alabama passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at her daughter's residence in Tuscumbia, AL. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Chris Miller and Ben Phillips officiating. Burial will be at King Cemetery in Wolf Springs, Alabama.
Born on June 3, 1931 to Ira and Hettie Johnson Boyd, Leoma enjoyed crocheting, working in her flower gardens, her cats, and spending time with her friends and family. Leoma was a sales rep for Avon for over 25 years.
Survivors include her children, Teresa (Donnie) Clemons, Kenny (Diane) Lowery, Ronald (Judy- deceased) Lowery, Phillip (Jan-deceased) Lowery; grandchildren, Paige West, Christy Parker, Corey Lowery, Tanya Herbster, Scott Harrison, Jordan Harrison, Jessica Chance Calhoun; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.
Leoma is preceded in death by her spouse, Hollis Lowery; father, Ira Boyd; mother, Hettie Boyd; son, James Ira Lowery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family extends special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and her caregiver, Wanita Lawler.
