Deliska Beauchamp,79, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Graveside service was Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Moulton Memory Gardens with Tom Lewis officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
