Michael “Mike” D. Witt, 67, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. A private family burial was held at Midway Memorial Gardens with Parkway Funeral directing.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie McDonald Witt.
