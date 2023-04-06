Retired TSGT Jonnie E Spangler, 61, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Funeral was held at Macedonia M.B. Church in Town Creek, Saturday, April 1, 2023. Burial was in Warren Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- EPA proposal takes on health risks near US chemical plants
- Alabama lawmakers approve harsher penalties for fentanyl
- Financially struggling Birmingham college stays open for now
- Lawrence County holds on to earn 20th win
- Panel affirms fines against coal mines owned by WVa governor
- The Lambs of Sulphur Branch Farms
- Missouri tornado kills 5 in latest wave of severe weather
- Alabama lawmakers advance 2 modest income tax cut bills
Most Popular
Articles
- Tour of Moulton features newly restored historic Givens house
- Law. Co. Tech Center welding program finishes in style
- Citizen admonishes council during Monday meeting
- A lasting legacy: Lawrence County coaches say goodbye to Coliseum
- Somerville resident charged after traffic stop
- The Lambs of Sulphur Branch Farms
- Moulton strolls through history
- New Joe Wheeler CEO visits Rotary Club
- Airlift required on Hwy 24
- Sherman approved as Courtland interim chief
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.