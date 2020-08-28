Shelby Jean Winchester, COURTLAND

Shelby Jean Winchester, 74, of Courtland passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her residence. Visitation will be from 1 till 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with her son, Pastor Jason Greene and Bro. Roy Bain officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on June 21, 1946 to the late Jack Price and Ina Jacobs Glenn, Shelby is survived by her husband of 37 years, James “Ricky” Winchester; children, Jason, Jarrod, and Shelly; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to Kindred Hospice.
