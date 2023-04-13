Bertha Lee Langham, 100, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023. Funeral was held at Macedonia M.B. Church, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Burial was in Wash Chilla Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
