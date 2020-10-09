M. Carolyn Pool Randolph, 78, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital. Visitation will be from 1 till 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Chris Miller and Hillard Ayers officiating. Burial will be in King Cemetery.
Born on September 5, 1942 to the late Kermit and Lucille Pool, Carolyn was a member of Wolf Springs Church of Christ. She will be remembered as a loving wife, a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her. Her bright smile and laughter will not be forgotten.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Billy Randolph; daughters, Nita Collins (Rickie) and Bonnie Randolph, all of Wolf Springs; granddaughters, Kelli Stewart (Trent) of Huntsville, and Kandi Collins; great-grandchildren, Emilie Lefort, Esther Stewart and Ernest Stewart; brother, Norman Pool of Wolf Springs.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Eugene Pool.
Pallbearers will be Brad Pool, Barry Pool, Chris Pool, Tracy Pool, Tim Harrison, Joey Randolph, and Randy Harrison.
The family extends special thanks to her doctors and nurses at Helen Keller Hospital.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
