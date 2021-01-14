Rosie Mason Bell, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Funeral was Monday, January 11, 2021, at First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland with Jackson Memory directing. Burial was in Courtland Cemetery.
