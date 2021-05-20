Ruth Treadway, 59, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her residence. Graveside service was Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Compton officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
