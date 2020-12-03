Opie Thomas, 27 days, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. Graveside service was Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Dancy Chapel Cemetery, with Brian Miller and Edward Mayer officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
