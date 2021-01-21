Donita Alexander, 53, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. A graveside service was held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Alexander Welborn Cemetery with Kenneth Johnson and Jim Bryant officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Donita Alexander, 53, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. A graveside service was held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Alexander Welborn Cemetery with Kenneth Johnson and Jim Bryant officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.