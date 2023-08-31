Mark Edward Wilson, 60, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center. Funeral was Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Brandon Kerby officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mark Edward Wilson, 60, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center. Funeral was Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Brandon Kerby officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented