Teresa Fowler White, 62, passed away Sunday, July 25 in Danville. She was born July 30, 1958. Funeral was held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Peck Funeral Home with Harold Fowler and Denny Bowling officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
