Memorial service for Chelzee Cannon, 6, will be Friday, January 28, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. Chelzee, who died Monday, January 24, 2022, in Nashville, was born, January 9, 2016, to Jace Cannon and Brieanna Cannon.
