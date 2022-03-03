Wanda Pruitt Lee, 72, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her residence. Funeral was Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Freeman Tabernacle Church with Rev. Timothy Perryman officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
