Constance Nicole Hallmark, 39, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Graveside service was held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tony Collins officiating. Parkway Funeral Home assisted the family.
Constance Nicole Hallmark, 39, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Graveside service was held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tony Collins officiating. Parkway Funeral Home assisted the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.