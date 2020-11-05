April Sutton Lawless, 40, passed away Friday October 30, 2020, at her residence. Funeral was Wednesday November 4, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens Cemetery.
April was the wife of Randy Lawless.
