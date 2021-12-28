Funeral for Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, of Trinity will be Friday, December 31, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Hargrove, who died Friday, December 24, 2021, was born March 16, 2001 to Joey Ryan Hargrove and Sonia Morrow Hargrove.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandfather, Ronnie and Janie Morrow, and grandparents, Joe and Dot Hargrove.
Survivors include his mother, Sonia Morrow Hargrove; sister, Gabbie (Raven Eller) Hargrove; grandmother, Barbara Warren; uncles, Bart (Sandra) Morrow, Shane (Lori) Walker, Jeff (Danita) Hargrove; aunts, Baronica (Joel) Preston, Susan Morrow, Stephanie (Shane) Black, Selina Agee; several cousins.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
