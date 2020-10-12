Billy Lee Randolph Carolyn Pool Randolph, TOWN CREEK

Billy Lee Randolph, 84, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital, just two days after his wife, Carolyn Pool Randolph passed away at the age of 78. Their funeral was on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Chris Miller and Hillard Ayers officiating. Burial was in King Cemetery.
Born on July 28, 1936 to the late Joseph “Rob” and Cynthia Richey Randolph, Mr. Billy served as song leader at Wolf Springs Church of Christ. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, deer hunting, and playing with his grand-babies.
Mrs. Carolyn was born on September 5, 1942 to the late Kermit and Lucille Pool, and was a member of Wolf Springs Church of Christ. She will be remembered as a loving wife, a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a friend to all who knew her. Her bright smile and laughter will not be forgotten.
Married for 61 years, Billy and Carolyn are survived by their daughters, Nita Collins (Rickie) and Bonnie Randolph of Wolf Springs; granddaughters, Kelli Stewart (Trent) of Huntsville, and Kandi Collins; great-grandchildren, Emilie Lefort, Esther Stewart and Ernest Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Billy is also survived by his brothers, Bobby Randolph, John Randolph (Ramona), and Jimmy Randolph (Jean); and sister, Mildred Harrison. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Pool Randolph; his first wife, Lila Crittenden Randolph; sisters, Irene Harrison, Della Jeffreys, Lucille Frost, and Elsie Craig; and brothers, Edward Randolph, and Talmadge Randolph.
Mrs. Carolyn is also survived by her brother, Norman Pool of Wolf Springs. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Eugene Pool.
Pallbearers for Mr. Billy will be Matt Brewer, Joe Harrison, Gregg Harrison, Wade Harrison, Randy Harrison, and Robert Craig. Mrs. Carolyn’s pallbearers are Brad Pool, Barry Pool, Chris Pool, Tracy Pool, Tim Harrison, and Joey Randolph.
The family extends special thanks to their doctors and nurses at Helen Keller Hospital.
