William Eugene Hayes, 93, of Hillsboro, Alabama passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his residence in Hillsboro, AL. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home with Gerald Sherrill and Rich Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Moulton Memory Gardens in Moulton, AL.
Born on February 28, 1930, to Arthur and Veatrice Morris Hayes, William enjoyed fishing, hunting, and drag racing in his 1964 GTO in his younger years of life. As he got older his favorite pastimes was to cut grass on his bad boy mower and farm.
Survivors include his spouse of 72 years, Geneva Hayes; daughter, Phyllis Pielach (Scott); two grandchildren, Robbie Stewart (Kim) and Phillip Stewart (Amy); eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Stewart (Brenna), Johnathon Stewart, Brittany Alred (Coty), Christopher Hare, Braxton Stewart, Alex Stewart, Ash Stewart, and Noah Stewart; one great-great grandchild, Claire Alred; two sisters, Susie Anderton and Ilivia Sweat; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Veatrice Morris Hayes; two sisters, Ola Lee Bunn and Edith Heaps.
Pallbearers will be his honorary grandson, Scotty Kilpatric II, J.C. Mears, David Heaps, Franklin Heaps, Donald Jones, Nathan Owens, and Nick Coan.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care and support.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
