Pernie Hood, TRINITY

Funeral for Pernie Hood, 100, of Trinity will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Keith Hood and Bro. Christopher Golden officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hood, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 26, 1922, to Jasper and Fannie Martin. She was born one of nine children in Winston County, Alabama. She was a hard worker and a loving mother to her five children. She loved gardening, taking care of her flowers and feeding anyone who happened to come by. She attended Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Trinity.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Lee Hood; brothers, Charlie Martin, Jasper Martin, Chester Martin, Roy Martin; sisters, Ina Haynes, Bertha Mann.
She is survived by sons, J.W. Hood (Hilda), Vernon Hood (Linda), Anthony Hood (Judy); daughters, Carolyn Filyaw (Roy), Doris Hood (Larry); brothers, James Martin (LouAnn), Rafford Martin (Etta); grandchildren, Alton Hood (Vickie), Kenny Hood, Felton Filyaw (Lisa), Jason Hood, Kevin Hood (Tisha), Adam Filyaw (Angie), Rhonda Locker (Mark), Monica Golden (Stacy), Keith Hood, Brian Hood (Maryann), Kelli Peck (Ben); 16 great grandchildren with another one due in February; three great great grandchildren with another one due in December.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be her great grandsons.
The family would like to thank Hospice of North Alabama, especially nurse Lunden Brown for their care of our precious mother.
