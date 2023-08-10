Fayetta Blevins Wakefield, 85, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at her home. Funeral was Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Wakefield, and Dr. Chris Martin officiating. Burial was in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- 4th person charged in riverside brawl in Alabama that drew national attention
- Editorial Roundup: Alabama - Advisory
- William Rush Jackson Building; If these old walls could talk
- 2 more arrested in Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention
- Trendco to build $43 million facility in Tuskegee, creating 292 jobs
- Computer Programs and Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- BBB of North Alabama Decatur Fraud Prevention Lunch and Learn on August 16
- MPD, sheriff’s office hold joint training
Most Popular
Articles
- Moulton mom faces capital murder charge after son found shot, killed
- Moulton mother arrested in shooting death of 7-year-old son
- County receives $1.65 million for First Solar road construction
- Lawrence County’s Farmers Market Ambassador
- All about the Bees
- MPD arrest three near Byler
- Man in custody after stealing car from Woodard’s Automotive in Moulton
- ADTRAN Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Moulton annexes land south of Woodland Terrace
- Hatton ‘old timers’ gather for volleyball alumni tournament
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.