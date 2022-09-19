Carolyn S. Crisler, Hendersonville, Tenn.

Carolyn S. Crisler, 78, of Hendersonville, TN, died Wednesday, September 14, in Nashville, TN. Carolyn was born and raised in Moulton, AL, where she graduated from high school, started a family, and worked as a legal secretary in the offices of the Circuit Court Judge and the District Attorney. She moved to Hendersonville with her husband and son in 1977 and made it her home for the next 45 years, continuing her career as a legal secretary in a private law practice, raising her son and devoting herself unreservedly to her family. She was a lifelong fan of Alabama football and the Eagles rock band.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her beloved parents Gwyn and Marjorie Shelton. She is survived by her son Michael, daughter-in-law Darla; grandson David and his wife Lacie; granddaughters Hannah and Victoria; great-granddaughter Sophia; brother Billy Warren Shelton; former husband Windell Crisler; and numerous other family members and friends. She was a much-loved member of a big family she in turn loved very much.
A celebration of her life will be held among her family at a time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to American Diabetes Association (https://diabetes.org), JDRF (https://www.jdrf.org) or Alive Hospice (https://www.alivehospice.org).
