Cullie Norton, MOULTON

Cullie Norton, 97, of Moulton passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at NHC of Moulton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Marcus Lipscomb and Steven Dutton officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.

A member of Wear Baptist Church, Cullie enjoyed working in his garden and going to the farmer’s market. He was a veteran of the US Army.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Hazel Lipscomb Norton; and daughter, Gloria Hall (Carlus).

Mr. Norton was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Kay Norton; parents, James Thomas and Cora Proctor Norton; brother, Luther Norton; and sisters, Jimmie Lee Dutton, Inez Dutton, and Bernice Roberson.

Pallbearers will be family.

