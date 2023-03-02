Carswell Sanders, 73, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023. The funeral was held at Red Bank M.B. Church, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Burial followed in Ebenezer Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
