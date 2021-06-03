Thomas Strickland, 51, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital-Parkway Campus. Graveside service was held Saturday, May 30, 2021 at Calvary Memorial Gardens with Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
