Iven Gene Terry, 74, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Morrison Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Linda Hodge Terry.
Iven Gene Terry, 74, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Morrison Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Linda Hodge Terry.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.