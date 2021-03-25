Ruby Burks Rhodes, 76, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away at home on March 17, 2021, while surrounded by her family and friends. A visitation was held on Saturday, March 20 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2:00. Brother Tim Sutton officiated and Ridout’s Brown Service directed. Burial was at Bald Knob Cemetery.
Ruby Rhodes was born on September 17, 1944, to Roy and Mattie Burks of Moulton. She graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1962.
Ruby Rhodes was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Flossie Hopkins.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Billy Rhodes; her son, Michael Rhodes of Decatur; her daughter, Jennifer Luffman (Bryce) of Athens; three granddaughters, Maddison, Mackenzie, and Mackenleigh Rhodes; three grandsons, Aaron, Caleb, and David Luffman; and three brothers, Willard Burks (Brenda) of Carrollton, GA, James Burks (Beverly) of Hillsboro, AL and Frederick Burks (Rezzie) of Trinity, AL.
Ruby Rhodes was a member of the Somerville Road Church of Christ.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family. She had a servant’s heart and found great fulfillment and happiness in caring for others.
