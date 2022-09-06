Mary Ann Graham Epperson, Collierville, TN

Funeral for Mary Ann Graham Epperson, 80, of Collierville TN. will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Wright officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Epperson, who died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis, was born April 11, 1942, to Bonnie Earl Graham and Icy Nell Graham. She was a member of Collierville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed flower gardening. She was very patriotic, she was a member of the Republican Women of Purpose where she served as Legislation chair person. She attended Tennessee state republican convention as a delegate for this organization. She was also a National Guard volunteer service excellence presenter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William Graham, Charles Graham, Sr., James Graham, Gerald D Graham.
Survivors include: husband, Carl W. Epperson; sons, Earl Frank Patterson, James Victory Patterson; sister-in-laws, Martha Epperson, Lunell Graham; numerous nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
