 

A graveside memorial service for Mark Alex Kelly, 48, of Moulton will be Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens. Marked passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, was born July 25, 1973, and was the son of Mike and Diane Kelly.

Mark was a machinist by trade, was an avid musician and loved Alabama football.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors are special partner, Shana Baldwin; aunts: Janis Moats (Ronald) and Jacque Hill (Allen); uncle: Pat Kelly (Martha); and other close family members: June McKay, Judy Carter, Debbie Johnson, Pam Segars, Jill Hjelm, and Amy and Ross Cole.

Pallbearers will be Ross Cole and Chris McKay.