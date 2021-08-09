A graveside memorial service for Mark Alex Kelly, 48, of Moulton will be Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens. Marked passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, was born July 25, 1973, and was the son of Mike and Diane Kelly.
Mark was a machinist by trade, was an avid musician and loved Alabama football.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors are special partner, Shana Baldwin; aunts: Janis Moats (Ronald) and Jacque Hill (Allen); uncle: Pat Kelly (Martha); and other close family members: June McKay, Judy Carter, Debbie Johnson, Pam Segars, Jill Hjelm, and Amy and Ross Cole.
Pallbearers will be Ross Cole and Chris McKay.
