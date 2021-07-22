Tony Warren, 70, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. Funeral was Monday, July 19, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his mother, Margie Warren.
