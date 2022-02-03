Norma Wilcox, 90, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at NHC in Moulton. Funeral was was Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Neal Fowler officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
