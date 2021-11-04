Douglas Scoles, 79, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at St. Vincents. Funeral was Friday, October 29, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Agee officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
