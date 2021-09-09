Mary Frances Adair, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, and Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Moulton Church of Christ with the funeral service immediately following at Moulton Church of Christ with O.D. Bowling officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Mary Frances was the daughter of Jason and Heather Pankey Adair.
